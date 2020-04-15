Liberty Trade Tina Charles to Mystics in Three-Team Deal

The Liberty traded Tina Charles, a veteran All-Star center, to the Washington Mystics as part of a three-team deal on Wednesday, just days before they are widely expected to select Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick in the W.N.B.A. draft.

The Liberty received the 12th pick in this year’s W.N.B.A. draft from Washington as well as the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also received Tayler Hill from the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics. Dallas got Washington’s first-round pick in 2021 and the Liberty’s second-round pick in 2021.

“Tina Charles is a name that will forever be synonymous with New York basketball,” Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Over the past six seasons, Tina has cemented herself not only in the Liberty record books, but in the hearts of New Yorkers everywhere due to her tireless and selfless work in the community. On behalf of the New York Liberty organization I thank Tina and wish her well in Washington.”

The Liberty also received the Mystics’ second- and third-round picks next season.

On a predraft W.N.B.A. conference call on Monday, Liberty Coach Walt Hopkins said that “right now Tina is with the Liberty.” He added, “We’ll keep our options open and find a way to maximize this group.”