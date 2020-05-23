Jimmys Post

Libraries implement novel new borrowing system

A new way of borrowing items has been trialled at the Launceston Library, with the method set to be rolled out across the state this week. Dubbed the Click &amp; Collect service, it enables library members to browse the online catalogue, place holds and collect items during specified periods of time. People are notified via email or phone when their items are available to collect. Items can be picked up from the library on weekdays between either 10am and 12pm or 2pm and 4pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the Launceston trial had proved “successful”, prompting Libraries Tasmania to devise a plan to roll out Click &amp; Collect at other sites. “While our libraries are not yet open for general browsing and visiting, the Click &amp; Collect service has been introduced to give members what they are most asking for, which is the ability to borrow again,” he said. “Additional services will be gradually introduced in June 2020 as part of stage two of the Tasmanian government’s roadmap to recovery.” From Monday (May 25), Click &amp; Collect will be available at Burnie Library. Then, from Tuesday, it will be available at Devonport and Glenorchy libraries. From Wednesday, the service will be rolled out at Hobart and Rosny libraries. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

