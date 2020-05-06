Library casuals stood down weeks ago still yet to receive support

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

About 50 casual staff employed by Libraries Tasmania have been left high and dry for the past seven weeks, after the Department of Education stood them down without pay. That's despite Premier Peter Gutwein's assurance that casual workers in Tasmania's public sector would continue to be supported throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Libraries across the state were forced to close on March 24, after strict social distancing measures were implemented here and elsewhere in Australia. IN OTHER NEWS: Casual library staff have had to languish in a state of uncertainty since then but the department says its intention is to honour "the Premier's commitment to casuals". Community and Public Sector Union general secretary Tom Lynch said the department's lack of support for its casual library staff was "an absolute disgrace" and noted that casual employees across the rest of the state service were receiving the assistance they needed. "They have just been abandoned by the Department of Education," he said. "There's been a pragmatic solution everywhere [else] and people have had something like their regular income flowing to them and they've been able to survive. "I just don't understand why this one department will not deal with this issue for this incredibly vulnerable group of workers." Mr Lynch said affected employees had been offered separation certificates, the completion of which would allow them to apply for the $1100 per fortnight JobSeeker payment. A Department of Education spokesperson said the department had been working with the CPSU to "put in place an arrangement" to support casual library staff, including the provision of ongoing work and the possibility of retrospective salary payments. "We continue to work through the issue to support these employees, who make a valuable contribution to the Tasmanian community," the spokesperson said. Libraries across the state remain closed.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/1c9fc086-4797-4c6e-bc8b-35392dc7a672.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg