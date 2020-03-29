Life in Limbo: A Coronavirus Update | | Middle Aged Mama blog

With the global outbreak of coronavirus, it feels like this year has been put on hold, don’t you think?

Although Australia is not yet in total lockdown, we have been told to stay at home if at all possible and avoid any unnecessary outings. Gatherings of more than two people outdoors are banned. Cafes and restaurants, beauty salons, gyms, churches and other places of worship have all been forced to close, with many retail outlets joining them as the shopping centres are largely deserted anyway.

Most devastating for me personally was when the LIBRARIES closed down. Quelle horreur!!!!!

Here’s how COVID-19 has impacted the Middle Aged Mama household …

Big Plans Postponed

Most heartbreaking of all, is that our daughter’s wedding has been postponed when it was meant to be on the 1st of May.

With less than six weeks to go, Miss 23 and her fiance made the brave decision to reschedule their big day. A flurry of phone calls, texts and emails and it was re-booked and ready to go in September …

But then the venue contacted them to say the new rules meant they had to close until October. It was pretty upsetting; the kids were handling it so well and then this happened. They’ve left the booking for September in place “just in case”. Other than that we’re not sure when the wedding will be, as it’s going to be very hard to coordinate all the suppliers to be available on the same date. It’s such a shame as it was so close and now it could be another year!

We’ve had quite a few of our other big plans for 2020 put on hold also.

The husbear and I were heading to Melbourne in May for our 30th wedding anniversary, to see “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”; and I was also booked into the Digital Marketing Down Under conference on the Gold Coast at the end of July.

Even the ordinary and everyday has changed dramatically in the past couple of weeks …

Working from Home

The husbear is now working from home. Luckily my office is equipped with two workstations so this wasn’t a problem for us. The only real change we had to make was putting up a curtain to keep the air con in, as it was struggling a bit with two bodies and two computers to keep cool!

Sharing an office has taken a little bit of adjusting (as I’m sure most couples in the same position would be realising!) but on the whole we work quite well together. Phone conversations can be a bit distracting for the other person, so if possible we go to another room to make or take calls.

My biggest challenge is adapting to somebody else’s schedule. The husbear usually stops to make lunch before I am ready for it, and I often want to keep going until I’ve finished whatever it is I’m working on. I’m grateful that he has taken on kitchen duties, so am choosing to fit in with him 😉 .

Building a Better Business

I must confess to being very disappointed that 2020 most likely won’t be the best year ever for my business, for obvious reasons.

However it’s definitely not a time of hibernation – in fact I’m busier than ever. I’ve had a couple of new clients sign up in the past week which was a bit of a surprise, but a very welcome one!

Plus, I’m helping out clients by offering to update their websites with the latest coronavirus arrangements for free (we’ve all got to stick together and support each other through this difficult time). My aim is for my business to come out bigger and stronger at the other end of this – and that means putting the pedal to the metal, rather than slacking off!

Home Sweet Home

I suspect the husbear is struggling a little with cabin fever, whereas I am more used to it. He is even more surprised I’m not usually “champing at the bit” to go out each weekend. What can I say, I’m an introvert at heart!

However it’s true that I *am* missing some of my regular business and networking events, and even though most have shifted online it’s just not the same 😉 .

It’s a bit sad that I won’t really have the opportunity to wear any of my dressier clothes for a while. I mean, I still could … but meh.

I’m well overdue for a hair cut but even though hairdressers remain open (for now), I am reluctant to venture out.

Plus my Dad is currently in hospital and visits have been restricted to one person per day, for half an hour only.

Grocery Shopping

Grocery shopping has become a bit of a challenge. I thought I’d do an internet shop to avoid the supermarket, even though I’d heard it might be several days before it could be delivered. Alas, the site kept crashing so it’s clearly not keeping up with demand.

There are quite a few gaps on the supermarket shelves, which means being a bit flexible about the food to be bought and any meal planning. I guess this is what rationing was like back in the second world war? Pasta, flour, long life milk and tinned tomatoes are just some of the items which are hard to come by as well as toilet paper and paper towels. We have enough of both to last us a while but I must confess to being a lot more economical with the amount I use (and I’m sure I’m not the only one!).

We were about to sell our old cars, and also the motorhome, but it doesn’t seem like a good time now.

Then there’s our plans to get things done around the house – tiling, restoring the roof etc. We’ve had some quotes but I wouldn’t be surprised if we go into complete lockdown before long, plus it just doesn’t seem wise to spend money in such uncertain times.

The kids popped in over the weekend, but I don’t even think that is allowed now. We didn’t hug them (which nearly killed me) but at least we got to see them, I’m not sure what will happen now …

So many changes, happening so quickly. And yet I sit here and look out the window at the beautiful sunny day and it’s hard to believe this outbreak is so serious, and affecting people all across the world.

Wherever you are in the world – stay home and stay safe. As I often tell myself during tough times: “This too shall pass”!