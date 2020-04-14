Life in the times of lockdown: Here’s how to build your dream office space when you work from home

Millions of people around the globe have started working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Among the frequent conversations over the internet on how to be productive in this situation, there are many trends being followed like setting up work hours and dressing up for work.

Dipti Das, AVP – Design of home interiors brand HomeLane, suggests ways to create a well-designed and refreshing workspace using materials at home.

Space selection

A dedicated work space at home can help in focussing on tasks at work for the day. The space selected should be quiet and away from household distractions. Convert any one of the available rooms into a workplace without disturbing the flow – all that is needed is a table and a chair.

Furniture

The desk should be at a height of 2’6”-2’8” for best comfort. Looking into a blank wall can be stressful. Hence placing the desk in front of a window is advisable. Mount a power strip underneath or on the back of the desk for multiple wires – laptop charger, mobile charger and other electronics required. Cable ties can be used to put together wires and hide them at the back of the furniture.

Go for workstation chairs, preferably an adjustable one with a good lower back support. The ergonomic designs make sitting for long hours comfortable. In case the available space is small , one can opt for a space-saving foldable study table which folds away on to the wall when not in use.

Make space on the desk for WFH essentials with trays to organize stationery and books. Make use of the vertical wall space with floating shelves to keep files that need easy accessibility.

No place for workstation? In case of less square footage, repurpose the dining room table. However, it is not recommended to use a dining chair, as it is not designed for prolonged sitting sessions. Adding cushions can go a long way in providing the right support and softening the impact. Another alternative is to set up a makeshift arrangement by using a foldable laptop table that can be used while sitting on the bed.

Decor

Avoid making the workstation feel like an office cubicle by decorating it like any other room at home. Use fun notepads, sticky notes, a colourful basket for work trash and a quirky mug as a pencil holder. Hang inspirational prints or art on the walls. Indoor table plants like Echeveria and Peperomia can help break the monotony of work by giving you a taste of nature.

Lighting

It is essential to have sufficient lighting to avoid strain on the eyes and for a refreshing vibe. Natural light works best, but if that is not possible, then use a bright task light (white) to liven up the room or a study lamp on the desk for more lighting. Remember to position the computer monitor/laptop in a way that there is no glare on the screen from a window or overhead light.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

