Lifeloc Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.180 million in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(202) thousand, or $(0.08) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.730 million and quarterly net loss of $(110) thousand, or $(0.04) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Revenue for the quarter increased 26% versus the second quarter last year, as demand continued to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the government ordered shutdowns. Six-month net revenue of $4.341 million and a net loss of $(346) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compare to net revenue of $3.539 million and a net profit of $294 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same six months of 2021. The income for the first six months of 2021 includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the first round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $465 thousand.

Increasing research and development investment as well as supply chain disruption contributed to the net loss in this quarter despite increased revenue. Supply chain delays have added some costs, and component inflation has added more. The company implemented a broad price increase during the quarter in response to rising costs.

New platform LX9 and LT7 devices are producing strong sales growth. The L-series devices feature a high-resolution color display with a highly customizable user interface. Their features and performance have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI’s (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We believe our most important goal and best opportunity remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc’s proven capability to build easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We are focusing our research and development efforts on leveraging the SpinDx™ technology platform, sometimes referred to as “Lab on a Disk,” to develop a series of devices and tests that can be used at roadside, emergency rooms and in workplace testing to get a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse, beginning with a device that allows for detection of delta-9-THC (the major intoxicating component of the cannabis plant) from a test subject’s saliva. We are also developing a device based on our recently updated LX9 breathalyzer that, when coupled with the SpinDx technology, will be our first marijuana breathalyzer system. In anticipation of possible SpinDx supply chain delays, we’ve already begun purchasing small quantities of components ahead of the initial production builds.

Our R.A.D.A.R.® 200 device has been introduced to the market, and the market feedback is that the device needs a few additional specific upgrades to gain widespread acceptance. The R.A.D.A.R. device promises to address a critical and valuable market need for self-administered alcohol monitoring. However, in late 2021, we determined that Lifeloc’s full research and development resources must remain focused on completing the SpinDx development and bringing it to market. To maximize shareholder value, Lifeloc has created a new wholly owned subsidiary, Probation Tracker Inc. (PTI), to focus exclusively on development of R.A.D.A.R.® 300. We intend to distribute the shares of PTI to our shareholders as a stock dividend once we’ve received the required regulatory approvals and expect PTI to work independently to develop R.A.D.A.R.® 300 and raise additional funds as needed to commercialize it. More details are available in our 10-Q for the second quarter of 2022 and will be forthcoming in subsequent filings.

“Our sales continue to recover well in 2022,” commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. “The new L-series devices have grown from a small base to become a significant contributor to revenue and profit margin. Revenue from these is expected to provide the continued funding to push the SpinDx product platform across the finish line to commercialization. We expect research and development expenses to remain high in this push to complete the first of many products built on the SpinDx platform, prioritizing substantial value creation over short-term profitability. We are working toward the goal of initial SpinDx sales this year.”

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® is a registered trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31,

2021 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 2,251,315 $ 2,571,668 Accounts receivable, net 735,675 562,092 Inventories, net 2,300,987 2,668,789 Prepaid expenses and other 124,781 56,897 Total current assets 5,412,758 5,859,446 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost: Land 317,932 317,932 Building 1,928,795 1,928,795 Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software 569,448 569,448 Production equipment, software and space modifications 988,738 958,785 Training courses 432,375 432,375 Office equipment, software and space modifications 216,618 216,618 Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications 226,356 226,356 Research and development equipment, software and space modifications 467,485 456,685 Less accumulated depreciation (2,747,253) (2,518,966) Total property and equipment, net 2,400,494 2,588,028 OTHER ASSETS: Patents, net 97,412 134,428 Deposits and other 163,480 163,480 Deferred taxes 315,486 204,449 Total other assets 576,378 502,357 Total assets $ 8,389,630 $ 8,949,831 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 299,663 $ 445,985 Term loan payable, current portion 49,265 48,513 Customer deposits 171,228 170,952 Accrued expenses 240,193 298,530 Deferred revenue, current portion 67,238 71,604 Reserve for warranty expense 46,500 46,500 Total current liabilities 874,087 1,082,084 TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 1,243,807 1,267,551 DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion 6,806 6,430 Total liabilities 2,124,700 2,356,065 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding 4,668,014 4,650,812 Retained earnings 1,596,916 1,942,954 Total stockholders’ equity 6,264,930 6,593,766 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,389,630 $ 8,949,831 LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, REVENUES: 2022 2021 Product sales $ 2,144,813 $ 1,674,045 Royalties 12,572 33,652 Rental income 22,639 21,939 Total 2,180,024 1,729,636 COST OF SALES 1,516,389 1,124,218 GROSS PROFIT 663,635 605,418 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 352,910 266,633 Sales and marketing 276,669 214,124 General and administrative 293,421 256,908 Total 923,000 737,665 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (259,365) (132,247) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 1,190 813 Interest expense (10,817) (13,544) Total (9,627) (12,731) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (268,992) (144,978) BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES 67,462 35,266 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (201,530) $ (109,712) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.08) $ (0.04) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.08) $ (0.04) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,454,116 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,454,116 2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, REVENUES: 2022 2021 Product sales $ 4,256,570 $ 3,449,492 Royalties 39,212 46,216 Rental income 44,878 43,471 Total 4,340,660 3,539,179 COST OF SALES 2,835,136 2,109,884 GROSS PROFIT 1,505,524 1,429,295 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 742,934 573,845 Sales and marketing 553,306 444,602 General and administrative 646,254 607,028 Total 1,942,494 1,625,475 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (436,970) (196,180) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan – 465,097 Interest income 1,622 1,312 Interest expense (21,727) (27,061) Total (20,105) 439,348 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES (457,075) 243,168 BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES 111,037 50,591 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (346,038) $ 293,759 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.14) $ 0.12 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.14) $ 0.12 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC 2,454,116 2,454,116 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED 2,454,116 2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Condensed Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total stockholders’ equity, beginning balances $ 6,466,460 $ 6,321,270 $ 6,593,766 $ 5,900,642 Common stock (no shares issued during periods): Beginning balances 4,668,014 4,650,812 4,650,812 4,633,655 Stock based compensation expense related to stock options – – 17,202 17,157 Ending balances 4,668,014 4,650,812 4,668,014 4,650,812 Retained earnings: Beginning balances 1,798,446 1,670,458 1,942,954 1,266,987 Net income (loss) (201,530) (109,712) (346,038) 293,759 Ending balances 1,596,916 1,560,746 1,596,916 1,560,746 Total stockholders’ equity, ending balances $ 6,264,930 $ 6,211,558 $ 6,264,930 $ 6,211,558

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (346,038) $ 293,759 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from (used in) operating activities- Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1) – (465,097) Depreciation and amortization 267,455 133,657 Provision for doubtful accounts, net change – (49,000) Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change 94,578 (5,000) Deferred taxes, net change (111,037) 10,648 Stock based compensation expense related to stock options 17,202 17,157 Changes in operating assets and liabilities- Accounts receivable (173,583) 73,553 Inventories 273,224 7,166 Income taxes receivable – (54,506) Prepaid expenses and other (67,884) (12,804) Deposits and other – 966 Accounts payable (146,322) (101,836) Customer deposits 276 8,130 Accrued expenses (58,337) (54,102) Deferred revenue (3,990) 3,930 Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities (254,456) (193,379) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (40,753) (58,461) Patent filing expense – – Net cash (used in) investing activities (40,753) (58,461) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments made on term loan (25,144) (23,986) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2) 471,347 Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities (25,144) 447,361 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (320,353) 195,521 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,571,668 2,195,070 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,251,315 $ 2,390,591 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 19,575 $ –

