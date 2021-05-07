LifeProof Next Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max – Black Crystal (Clear/Black)



Price: $66.44

(as of May 08,2021 00:03:07 UTC – Details)





The old ways are giving rise to new truths: not everyone needs a waterproof phone case. NËXT dives into that reality headfirst, taking you into the action while defending your device from the immediate threats of spills, splashes, dirt, drops and snow. The result: a case that’s always up for what’s NËXT.

Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max

Survives: drops from 2 meters

Formed: for a slim profile + direct touch (SCREENLESS)

Shields: ports, mic, and speakers

Proper installation of a LifeProof product is important to successful use so please review the installation video and check the user manual to ensure correct installation Includes LifeProof 1-year limited warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic





