‘Like A Punk’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Slams Trump’s Incitement To Protest COVID-19 Rules



ASSOCIATED PRESS Protesters tote weapons near the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday to protest social distancing regulations and business closures aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

The ongoing conflict is about Trump’s “fragile, teeny-tiny ego and the vast nation that he leads, and he’s making all his decisions based on press coverage,” Wallace said on “Deadline: White House.” The difference here … is that people are dying — more than 30,000 people have died. The virus is still spreading across the country. And Donald Trump today, like a punk, seemed to tweet about protesters.” (Check out Wallace’s comments in the video up top.) Other critics pointed out that Trump just a day ago said it was up to governors to say when COVID-19 restrictions can be lifted. “You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told state leaders, NBC News reported.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Michigan does not meet the criteria you set for phase 1 reopening. It would need to show downward trajectory within 14 day period & get its hospitals out of crisis. Stop telling people to violate your own guidelines with ridiculous liberate tweets. https://t.co/j33s6EXKgn — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 17, 2020

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Trump was “encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion. He sent this tweet … after his supporters showed up with assault weapons at state capitols,” Murphy added. “He knows [what] he’s doing.”

Let’s not normalize this: the President of the United States is encouraging citizens to engage in armed rebellion. He sent this tweet a day after his supporters showed up with assault weapons at state capitols. He knows what’s he’s doing. https://t.co/25XGY5BbmA — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 17, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee (D) of Washington, an early hot spot for COVID-19, also accused Trump of “fomenting domestic rebellion.” He charged that Trump is “spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly, and that we have a long way to go before restrictions can be lifted,” Inslee said in a statement.

The president’s statements this morning encourage illegal and dangerous acts. He is putting millions of people in danger of contracting COVID-19. His unhinged rantings and calls for people to “liberate” states could also lead to violence. We’ve seen it before. 1/7 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 17, 2020

Whitmer, a particular target of Trump ― he’s attacked her for “complaining” ― said she hoped the president’s tweets would not incite more protests. “There is a lot of anxiety,” Whitmer said at a news briefing Friday. “The most important thing that anyone with a platform can do is try to use that platform to tell people, ‘We are going to get through this.’”

He has lost his mind. Just yesterday he said the restrictions should not be lifted yet. pic.twitter.com/ZSycRcNEoz — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 17, 2020