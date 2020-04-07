Likee launches dedicated Covid-19 dashboard with WHO-sourced data

The countrywide lockdown, triggered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, has compelled the whole world to stay indoors. It has further led to curtailed newspaper circulation and disruption in news dissemination.

In the prevailing situation, a short video platform – Likee – has launched a dedicated dashboard ‘Fight Corona’, providing the latest and authenticated data related to the pandemic, as per the official release.

The data will be sourced from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the official release, Likee, the short video platform by BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, has launched an H5 page, furnishing comprehensive data related to the novel coronavirus, such as the number of new cases, number of recovered patients and the death toll. One tab in the section furnishes state-wise data, giving details from across all states and Union Territories in India. Whereas another tab furnishes details with respect to different countries across the world.

Apart from the numbers, the dashboard will also carry the latest news snippets related to the pandemic from prominent media organisations. In addition to these, the section will also carry videos of Likeers who have given details such as precautions and Dos & Don’ts related to the virus, Likee mentioned in the official release.

Talking about the initiative, Likee spokesperson Mike Ong said, “Covid-19 has posed one of the biggest challenges before mankind. The idea behind the dedicated section is to empower people with all authentic and relevant information. Likee is one of the most popular social media apps among youngsters and we are committed to fulfilling our social responsibility.”

The global pandemic has spread across as many as 185 countries, with even the most developed ones like America and Italy topping the list. The situation is grim in India too, with the Government enforcing a complete 21-day countrywide lockdown.