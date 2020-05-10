Lil Nas X Reveals What He’s Been Doing While in Quarantine

Lil Nas X is talking current and future plans!

The 21-year-old “Old Town Road” superstar made an appearance during the SHEIN Together livestream – a virtual festival led by the clothing brand in an effort to raise money for COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) – on Saturday afternoon (May 9).

During his appearance, Lil Nas X talked music amid the quarantine.

“Who would I collaborate with in the future? Maybe Ariana Grande,” he revealed.

He also talked about what he’s been up to in isolation.

“The laziest day I had in quarantine was when I watched every single movie of The Matrix. The most productive day was probably when I sat and literally listened to beats, and made music for an entire 24 hours.”

He also recently made headlines after stripping down for a naked photo shoot.

