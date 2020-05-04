Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse TRASH Trolls: You’re Insane Fanatics!!



Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have had an on again, off again relationship almost since the show premiered.



After recent rumors about Cole and Kaia Gerber prompted fans to unleash a tirade of vicious bullying, Cole and Lili are clapping back.



“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” Cole began a rant in his Instagram Stories.



He continued: “Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them.”



“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats,” Cole lists.



He emphasizes that these are “are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”



“Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji],” Cole admonished his followers.



“When I first stepped into a public relationship,” he acknowledged, “this was one of the foreseeable consequences,”



“And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde,” Cole admitted.



He added: “it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”



“So in conclusion,” Cole wrote, “please eat my delectable plump ass.”



He concluded: “(making me post a goddamn white font Insta story like a twice divorced mother of three).”



I’ll admit that I’m not much of a Cole stan (Dylan Sprouse is another story), but that was well said.



He is not the only one whos poke out, as Lili made clear in a series of now-deleted posts.



“Twitter is such a vile place,” Lili Reinhart expressed in a lengthy and impassioned Twitter tirade.



“It’s so easy to say s–t behind your f–king phone, isn’t it?” she accused.



Lili explained: “This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.”



She added that people often do this “because of this bullying.”



“I don’t tolerate any of that s–t,” Lili declared. “Bully me? Sure fine.”



“But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f–king twitter trend?” she demanded.



Lili implored her fans: “Please…. reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”



She went on to call it”really f–king sad” and suggested that it’s “easy to criticize someone and spew hate” instead of something more thoughtful.



“You need to tweet about someone you literally don’t know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life?” Lili asked incredulously.



“That’s sad,” she declared. “It’s really f–king sad.”



“You want to feel validated or important?” Lili asked. “Attacking someone online won’t give that to you.”



“Do something helpful with your time and be better,” she encouraged.



“I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this,” Lili, who would later delete the thread, expressed.



“You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone,” she admitted. “To anyone.”



“It’s abusive,” Lili emphasized. “There is no excuse for this.”



“You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture,” she concluded.