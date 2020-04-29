Lili Reinhart Goes House Hunting Amid Global Health Crisis
Lili Reinhart is on the move.
The 23-year-old Riverdale actress was spotted house hunting with a real estate agent all over town on Tuesday (April 28) in Los Angeles.
Lili was seen looking cute in a pink and white dress and white shoes as she slipped on a protective mask amid the global health crisis as she went looking at homes in the area.
Lili recently spoke out amid rumors of a split with beau Cole Sprouse. Here’s what she said…
