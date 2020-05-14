Lili Reinhart Movie ‘Chemical Hearts’ to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Lili Reinhart‘s upcoming film will be premiering on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The 23-year-old Riverdale actress’ coming-of-age drama Chemical Hearts will premiere on the streaming service in August, according to Deadline on Thursday (May 14).

The movie, based on Krystal Sutherland‘s novel Our Chemical Hearts, follows 17-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) who has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Reinhart), and it seems all that is about to change.

When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.

Catch Chemical Hearts on Prime Video on August 21.

