Lili Reinhart Says Dog Milo is 'A Little Skittish' While Recovering From Surgery

The 23-year-old Riverdale actress gave an update on her dog is doing as he recovers from emergency surgery.

“He is ok, he’s a little skittish around pretty much everyone that is not me right now,” Lili shared with W Magazine. “He was my little shadow to begin with, and now he follows me everywhere.”

Earlier this month, Lili revealed that Milo had been attacked by another dog while they were out for a walk. Milo had to be rushed into surgery after sustaining a “big wound on his head” and a “little puncture wound” on his neck.

“His head wound is pretty big and I’m trying to make sure nothing gets infected,” Lili continued in her update. “I am his own little personal nurse, just making sure he is doing ok. He is sitting right next to me so I’m giving him some scratches.”

Lili also revealed that her dog is her only quarantine buddy: “Just with Milo. Just he and I.”

