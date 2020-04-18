Lili Reinhart’s dog Milo is ‘a little skittish’ as he recovers from surgery after being attacked

Lili Reinhart has been giving all her love and attention to her dog Milo while she self-quarantines at home.

And the Riverdale star was distraught when he was recently attacked by another dog, for which he recently had surgery.

She gave an update on his health Friday in an interview with W Magazine as she serves as his ‘own little personal’ nurse while he recovers.

Health update: Lili Reinhart gave an update on her dog Milo’s health Friday as he recovers from surgery after being attacked by another dog

The 23-year-old said: ‘He is ok, he’s a little skittish around pretty much everyone that is not me right now. He was my little shadow to begin with, and now he follows me everywhere.

‘His head wound is pretty big and I’m trying to make sure nothing gets infected. I am his own little personal nurse, just making sure he is doing ok. He is sitting right next to me so I’m giving him some scratches.’

She added: ‘I actually just frickin’ spent $200 on this specially made CBD oil for dogs that are experiencing pain. So I am gonna get that tomorrow.’

Reinhart also revealed the dog is her only quarantine buddy: ‘Just with Milo. Just he and I.’

Little skittish: The 23-year-old said: ‘He is ok, he’s a little skittish around pretty much everyone that is not me right now. He was my little shadow to begin with, and now he follows me everywhere’

Nurse Lili: She added: ‘His head wound is pretty big and I’m trying to make sure nothing gets infected. I am his own little personal nurse, just making sure he is doing ok’

Puppy love: She later took to Instagram with a sweet photo of the pup as she expressed her appreciation while in isolation

Sad news: She posted a tearful video last week as Milo underwent surgery for a ‘pretty deep wound on his neck’ after the attack

She later took to Instagram with a sweet photo of the pup as she expressed her appreciation while in isolation.

The Hustlers star wrote: ‘I almost lost Milo a week ago when he was attacked and I can’t even begin to imagine what my life would be like without him now.

‘Or without any of the close friends and family I have relied on for support throughout this pandemic. At the end of the day, all we have is each other.’

She posted a tearful video last week as Milo underwent surgery for a ‘pretty deep wound on his neck’ after the attack.

Reinhart is currently on hiatus from the hit CW show Riverdale, in which she plays Archie Comics character Betty Cooper.