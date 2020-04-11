Lily Allen celebrates boyfriend David Harbour’s birthday in lockdown

She’s joined much of the nation in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Lily Allen still found time to celebrate her boyfriend David Harbour’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday.

The singer, 34, shared a glimpse of her low-key celebration including a homemade cake and birthday bunting as her Stranger Things star beau turned 45.

Sweet: Lily Allen celebrated her boyfriend David Harbour’s 45th birthday during the coronavirus lockdown on Saturday

Due to the government lockdown, Lily kept David’s birthday bash to be a small and intimate affair, with some simple decorations, flowers and cake.

The post was captioned: ‘HBD @dkharbour.’

Lily and David since falling in love last year, and the couple recently revealed their delight at being together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cute: The couple have been spending lockdown together in London after falling in love last year (pictured in January 2020)

David was shooting his hit Netflix show Stranger Things in Atlanta, but after the set was shut down earlier this month he jumped on a plane from his New York home to the UK to spend time with Lily.

The actor, who plays Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, admitted it was a ‘really bad situation’ for his mental health ‘to be quarantined alone’ in New York and so he decided to travel to be with his girlfriend.

Lily has been documenting her time in COVID-19 lockdown on social media, which recently included a glimpse of her daughters Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven.

The star recently shared a rare snap with her two daughters as she admitted to feeling ‘tired and sad’ over the lockdown.

Sweet: Lily recently shared a rare glimpse of daughters Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, during the lockdown, as she admitted the pandemic had left her feeling ‘tired and sad’

Lily wrote in the caption: ‘I’ve aged 10 years in as many days. I’m tired and scared, but while we’re stuck inside for reasons beyond our control, it’s worth reminding ourselves that many families are driven FROM their homes, for a multitude of reasons, financial burdens, war, domestic violence, or even climate change.

‘We are very lucky really.’

Lily and ex-husband Sam first began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2011, but in January 2019, she revealed they’d officially divorced two years after splitting.

The singer confirmed the official end of the pair’s five-year marriage in a candid interview on Loose Women.

The Smile songstress said she shares a ‘very friendly’ relationship with Sam, and the pair have an unconventional custody agreement, where they take their daughters for alternative weeks at a time.