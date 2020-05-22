Lily Allen reveals how boyfriend David Harbour wooed her

They’re currently isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic as their one-year romance continues to go from strength to strength.

And Lily Allen took a trip down memory lane as she explained how her boyfriend David Harbour wooed her.

In a recent chat, the musician, 35, was left shocked when the Stranger Things actor, 45, wore her ‘terrible merchandise’ on their first date in London, despite not being a fan of its ‘c****y quality’.

Admitting she’s never been ‘interested in merch’, the singer said: ‘Ever since the beginning of my career – I suppose it’s my self hatred and low self-esteem – I presume no one would want to have Lily Allen written on a T-shirt.’

The media personality revealed the screen star pulled out all the stops to win her over with humour.

According to Daily Star, the Smile hitmaker added: ‘David wasn’t impressed with my last mech. He said it was hit was c****y quality and he got some off eBay.

‘We were on our first date in London and I went round to his place he was like “Do you think I should wear this or not?” It was terrible. It wasn’t even Fruit of the Loom and it was green. I was like I am sure I have never approved that.’

Shedding light on David’s relaxed eating habits in lockdown, the mother-of-two insisted she’s ‘trying to cook healthy’ in a bid to help her man ‘lose weight’.

Lily separated from husband Sam Cooper in 2015 after about four years marriage. The former couple announced they finalized their divorce in 2018.

They each share joint custody of their two children: daughters Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven.

While Lily and Sam aren’t together any more, she admitted they are still ‘really friendly’.

Amid their separation, the songstress dated grime DJ MC Meridian Dan, real name, Daniel Lawrence London.

The pair first started dating three years ago and the Smile hitmaker told How To Fail podcast host Elizabeth Day that she and Dan had broken up in December 2018.

She said at the time: ‘I’m single, for the first time since I was about 15. I’ve just come back from a tour in America, which is where I was when things went wrong with Sam, and the same thing happened in my current relationship.

‘I mean, I didn’t take lots of drugs and have lots of sex with other people. I just became very lost.’