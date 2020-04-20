Lily Allen shares rare selfie with daughter

British singer Lily Allen has shared a rare snap of her daughter Marnie as the two prepare to continue homeschooling in isolation.

Smiling into the camera alongside her blue-eyed seven-year-old, the LDN singer captioned the Instagram post: ‘Back2Homeschool.’

Allen is also mum to daughter Ethel, eight.

The 34-year-old hit maker shares both daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper, with whom she split from in 2017.

The singer confirmed the official end of the pair’s five-year marriage in a candid interview on Loose Women last year.

Speaking of their split, she said: “I can use the D-word … (I’ve been) divorced for three days now.”

The star said she shares a “very friendly” relationship with Sam, adding that they have an unusual custody agreement where they take their daughters for alternative weeks at a time.

media_camera Allen and ex-husband Sam Cooper. Picture: Getty.

“(It’s) useful for my work, when he’s got them, I can do that,” she said.

Allen and Cooper first began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2011.

Allen is now dating Stranger Things star David Harbour, who she is currently isolating with in London.

The pair confirmed their relationship in October last year after months of speculation.

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix series, was shooting Stranger Things in Atlanta prior to lockdown, but after the set was shut down earlier this month he rushed to the UK to spend time with Lily.

Of the quick move, he admitted it was a “really bad situation” for his mental health ‘to be quarantined alone’ in New York.

Prior to her relationship with Harbour, Allen dated musician Meridian Dan for three years.

Opening up about her time in isolation and homeschooling her kids last month, Allen echoed the sentiment of many parents during COVID-19 lockdown, joking to her 1.2 million followers that she’s aged “10 years in as many days.”

She went on: “I’m tired and scared, but while we’re stuck inside for reasons beyond our control, it’s worth reminding ourselves that many families are driven FROM their homes, for a multitude of reasons, financial burdens, war, domestic violence, or even climate change. We are very lucky really.”

