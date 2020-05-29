Jimmys Post

Lily Allen shows off her toned abs in a neon crop top and pink leggings in a bathroom selfie after workout

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline

She has overhauled her lifestyle and worked hard on her fitness after giving up alcohol 10 months ago. 

And Lily Allen showed off the fruits of her labour as she took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of her incredible figure post-workout.

The singer, 35, displayed her washboard abs in a bathroom selfie, which she uploaded to her stories.  

Toned: Lily Allen displayed her washboard abs in a bathroom selfie, which she posted on Instagram on Thursday

Lily cut a sporty figure in a neon yellow crop top and pink leggings, which highlighted her svelte waist.

She covered her face up with her phone for the snap and wore a pair of white sandals as she stood in her bathroom.  

The singer previously joked she could see an ‘ab appearing’ as she flaunted her taut midriff on Instagram and insisted she hadn’t used Photoshop, she is just ‘ripped’. 

Wow: Earlier this month, the LDN hitmaker cut a sporty figure in a plunging black crop top and matching leggings as she posed in her laundry room

Lily cheekily captioned the snap: ‘Daily Mail readers gon say it’s photoshop. I AM RIPPED don’t @ me’ (sic).  

The mother-of-two previously took to Instagram to laud her new healthier lifestyle after she quit drinking 10 months ago. 

She told her fans last month: ‘9 months sober today! And the beginning of an ab is appearing. Very pleased!’ 

The Smile hitmaker has been isolating with her Stranger Things boyfriend David Harbour.  

Things have been heating up between Lily and David and they have been inseparable since they went public with their relationship in September.

Lily separated from husband Sam Cooper in 2015 after about four years marriage. The former couple announced they finalised their divorce in 2018.

They each share joint custody of their two children: daughters Ethel, seven, and Marnie, six.  

Cute couple: Things have been heating up between Lily and beau David and they have been inseparable since they went public with their relationship (pictured in January)

