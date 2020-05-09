Lily Collins Brings Mom Jill For Walk With Dog Redford





Lily Collins holds onto her pup Redford while out for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday (May 8).

The 31-year-old actress took Redford out for a stroll around the neighborhood with her mom, Jill.

During the walk, Redford got a little rowdy, but was still the cutest thing.

Taking to social media later in the day, Lily wrote a tribute to her mom with a throwback photo from one of her Lancome photo shoots.

“I look back so fondly on all our explorations and adventures together over the years,” Lily writes. “She’s opened my eyes and mind to so many amazing people and places, and I couldn’t be more grateful for everything she’s taught me… about finding joy in the little things, about life and all its unexpected lessons, about love and how people deserve to be treated — and about letting my inner light shine through, even when it’s raining. Always and forever. #LancomeMothersDay…”

Jill joined Lily for another walk earlier in the month, too.

