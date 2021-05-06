LincPlus 14″ Laptop Computer FHD 1920 x 1080 Display,4GB Memory 64GB eMMC Portable and Lightweight Aluminium Notebook, Windows 10 in S Notebook White



Powerful and Affordable Laptop

The LincPlus P3 laptop keeps you productive and entertained anywhere, all with affordable cost using experience that’s just right for you. Discover the perfect balance of performance and cost.

Portable and Stylish Design

LincPlus P3 Notebook is lightweight and portable with a 7 mm micro-edge bezel display. 80% screen to body ratio and 1920×1080 screen resolution . By squeezing a larger screen into a smaller frame, this ultra-thin, narrow bezel display revolutionizes your laptop’s appearance and remains its performance.

Quiet and Comfortable

The fanless design and comfortable keyboard of the netbook keeps noise levels down, ideal when you want to work silently in libraries or coffee shops. This approach also decreases power consumption, and improves system reliability.

Keep you connected

The ultrabook enables you connected to what matters with long-lasting battery life and abundant ports. The RJ45 WLAN port provides better connecting experience and the SSD slot makes it easy to improve the storage of the PC at a great value.





LincPlus P3 laptop comes with an Intel Apollo Lake N3350 processor, 1.1GHz Base Frequency, and 2.4GHz Burst Frequency to support your multi-tasks. This home notebook computer can expand the memory through SSD to meet your more needs.

The white notebook is much lighter and prettier, specially designed for fashionable women, students, and basic office use. Portable, lightweight, easy to set up, and quick to use, it is the best choice for children. the LincPlus P3 ultrabook is a cheap laptop with powerful performance.

Windows 10 in S Mode is installed in this netbook and you can swift to windows 10 Home for free in a few simple steps.

The LincPlus P3 notebook laptop is equipped with abundant ports including RJ45 portx1, full-size USB 3.0×1, USB 2.0×1, Micro SD slotx1, 2.5 SATA SSD slotx1, Mini HDMI port x1, with Bluetooth wireless.

The battery of the Windows laptop is 7.4V, 5000mAh. one charge, work for the whole day,The professional after-sales team provides LincPlus P3 laptop with a 2-year full range of services, including technical support, operation guide, installation.





