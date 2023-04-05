Lindsay Grant, Chief Marketing Officer of Augustine Casino, "We are excited to begin using the QCI Host Enterprise Platform."

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Augustine Casino and Quick Custom Intelligence (“QCI”) jointly announced that the casino in Coachella, CA has begun installing the QCI Platform. QCI Host is currently being deployed throughout the property and the player development team will begin training soon.

Lindsay Grant, Chief Marketing Officer of Augustine Casino, said, “Augustine is known for amazing service and value and our connection with our guests. QCI allows us to deepen that connection and provide individualized service by equipping our hosts with invaluable real-time data.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, stated that “Augustine Casino’s decision to select our QCI Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customer’s needs. We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease-of-use.”

ABOUT Augustine Casino

Augustine Casino was the first modern-day business enterprise of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians when it opened July 18, 2002. Serving Coachella Valley locals, it features 750 of the loosest and most popular slot machines available. The Tribe’s award-winning Café 54 and Menyikish Grill offer casual dining experiences at unbeatable prices. Augustine Casino is nestled in the shadows of the beautiful San Jacinto Mountains only three miles east of PGA West in the Coachella Valley at 84-001 Avenue 54 in Coachella. For more information call 760-391-9500 or visit www.augustinecasino.com

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

