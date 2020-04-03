Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Musical Comeback With ‘Back To Me,’ Her First Official Single In 12 Years – Listen

She’s back – officially! After more than a decade since her last legit release, Lindsay Lohan returned to music with ‘Back To Me,’ synth-pop jam all about celebrating acceptance and ‘letting the past go.’

Though she ‘tweeted-and-deleted’ a song last September, Lindsay Lohan hasn’t had an official music release since 2008’s “Bossy.” That 12-year drought ended on April 3, 2020. Days after declaring “I’m back!” with a bizarre video that included footage from the past few years, the 33-year-old Mean Girls actress and pop culture personality dropped “Back To Me.” A club track full of the synth-dance production that’s currently all the rage, Lindsay’s return was just as emotional and personal as she promised it would be.

“My life’s full of ripped up pages / I’ve been weak/ contagious/ But I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me,” sang Lindsay in the preview she posted to Instagram on Apr. 1. “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now,” she captioned the post. If there’s anyone who could deliver a message of moving on from their problematic past to a present of self-acceptance and forgiveness, it would be Lindsay.

Her initial foray into pop-stardom was short-lived and semi-successful. She made her musical debut in 2003 with the song “Ultimate” on the Freaky Friday soundtrack. She followed that up with a handful of songs on the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen soundtrack, and a pair of tracks on the soundtrack to 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. That year, she finally released her debut studio album, Speak. Though none of the singles broke through to Billboard’s Hot 100, the album sold well and was eventually certified platinum. Her 2005 follow-up, A Little More Personal (Raw), didn’t sell quite as well, but it contained her highest and only charting single. “Confessional Of A Broken Heart (Daughter To Father)” peaked at No. 57 on the Hot 100 in 2005.

Her music career started going “sideways” after her second album, according to USA Today. To be fair, that was when her life went “sideways.” In 2007, she was arrested for DUI, triggering a series that would see a probation violation, a 90-day jail sentence (she would only serve two weeks off, due to overcrowding), continued failed drug tests and a probation stint that would last until 2015. During that time, her music career dried up. She released a song as part of the A Prairie Home Companion movie soundtrack. She also released “Lohan Holiday,” a Christmas song along with sister Ali Lohan, in 2007.

The only other musically project from Lindsay was 2008’s “Bossy,” though she shared an unreleased track, “Xanax,” to her Instagram in 2019. The EDM club track featured her singing, “I don’t like the parties in L.A. / I go home / in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again / …I can’t be in this club / it’s too crowded and I’m f-cked / ain’t nobody here for love / ain’t nobody care about us / I’ve got social anxiety / but you’re like Xanax to me.”