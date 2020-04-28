Lindsay Lohan Shares Advice For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry On How To Avoid Paparazzi in Malibu

Lindsay Lohan has some advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after hearing that they had moved into a new home in Malibu, Calif, a place where she once lived herself.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 33-year-old actress and singer shared her advice on how the former senior royal couple can deal with the paparazzi around the area.

“I mean unless they own another, a different private beach, right?” Lindsay said, laughing about the location. “You can’t go to those beaches without being—you can’t even surf out far enough.”

She added, “It’s just really hard to do anything publicly [there]…the timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home, but, once that’s over…just…get drivers.”

Meghan, Harry and their son, Archie, moved to a home in Los Angeles last month.

Listen to the interview below: