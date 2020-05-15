Lindsay Okray shares touching moment daughter Paige creates a plastic curtain to hug grandparents

A mother has shared the touching moment her 10-year-old daughter was finally able to hug her grandparents during the lockdown after creating a clever plastic curtain.

Nurse Lindsay Okray, from California, went viral after posting the touching video of Paige, 10, embracing Carol and Greg through a shield on their front door to her Facebook account.

Speaking to ABC News, she revealed how her little girl was desperate to find a way to reunite with her grandparents, and came up with the genious idea of a ‘hug curtain’ using a glue gun, a shower curtain Ziploc bags and plastic plates.

She revealed the family spent hours making her idea come to light, before filming the joyous moment they were able to hug.

‘She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it,’ Lindsay Okray.

Lindsay admitted she was also excited to use the curtain, as she works at a local community COVID-19 unit and has been unable to hug her friends and family.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote: ‘Paige saw a video of someone who made this type of ‘blanket’ to hug their family.

‘She put together a list and she designed it so she could hug nana and papa.. this girl is so freaking amazing and we were so happy to be able to hug them!’.

The post quickly racked up hundreds of shares, comments and ideas, with followers praising the clever idea.

