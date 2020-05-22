Lindsey Graham’s Hypocrisy On Trump Is Laid Bare In New Attack Ad

The rank hypocrisy of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on President Donald Trump is laid bare in a searing new attack ad released Friday.

Footage of Graham blasting Trump as a “jackass,” “kook,” “crazy” and “unfit for office” before the 2016 election is juxtaposed with clips of him later lavishing praise on the president, even calling for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

The 81-second spot, produced by the new Democratic LindseyMustGo super PAC, slams the senator as “spineless,” “shameless” and “dangerous” and calls for him to be voted out of office in the November election.

Graham, now one of Trump’s most reliable congressional defenders, faces tough competition from Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison. Pundits have predicted Graham could face “a single-digit race” against Harrison, the former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Check out the ad here: