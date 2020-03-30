Lindsey Stirling on coronavirus crisis: ‘This is going to be something that changes our generation’

Just a a little over two weeks ago, it was business as usual for hip-hop violinist and YouTube sensation Lindsey Stirling. “We were preparing for a South American tour, and the coronavirus was starting to scare in a lot of parts of the world, but we felt like it was fine because it hadn’t reached South America at all,” she tells Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume. “We thought, ‘OK, we’re good to go’ — even though we were kind of on pins and needles until I get on the flight.”

Stirling managed to squash her growing anxiety once she boarded the plane, but before she even reached her destination, the world had seemingly drastically changed below her. “We flew out to South America and we flew all day to get to Columbia through connecting flights and everything — and while we’re halfway to Columbia in a flight, in the air we get these text messages that the whole tour is canceled,” she recalls. “And I was so confused, because everything [seemed] fine when we left. And then we land in Columbia and immediately had to go through customs, get our bags, and then just turn around and get on the flight [back home to Los Angeles]. It was the day that the travel bans were put in place for Europe, and I guess South America had just put a ban on any events over anywhere from a hundred to 500 people. So all our shows were automatically canceled. It was just a very displacing feeling.”

By the time Stirling had made it home, after not sleeping for 50 hours and being on flights for 19 hours straight, she returned to a transformed city. “All the toilet paper was gone. Everybody’s storming the stores. And it was like, ‘What happened in the 24 hours I was gone?’ It was like L.A. flipped on its head. It was just very strange,” she says.

But Stirling stresses that canceling the tour was absolutely the responsible thing to do. “I’m just grateful that everybody’s safe. No one wants to be part of the problem. We all just do your part to like sit back and try to help slow the curve of it,” she says. “So, it was definitely obviously the right choice, but it was very disappointing after practicing and planning for months. But this is happening to so many people now, in so many different ways.”

Fortunately, Stirling had her meditation practice to turn to during her stressful journey home. She had gotten into meditation as a way to calm her pre-show jitters, silence the voices of self-doubt in own head, and help with her battles against anorexia and depression, and she’d even just released a new song, “Lunar Lullaby,” recorded especially for the Calm app. “It was actually very hard for me to write a song that was so still, because I usually write music that’s very busy and energy-filled. To write something that was so smooth and consistent was actually a little bit of a challenge for me artistically,” she says, adding with a chuckle that no, she does not meditate to her own music. “But I was really happy with how it came out.”

Below, Stirling discusses her Calm collaboration, her meditation experience, and why the current pandemic might change the world in some ways for good.

Yahoo Entertainment: How has meditation helped you in general, even before the coronavirus crisis struck? Why did you start?

Lindsey Stirling: I do it before I go to onstage to combat that little bit of anxiety. I definitely get anxiety before I perform. Like, I want so badly to do the best I can. I don’t want to let anybody down. So [meditating] takes me out of a mindset of fear of messing up and puts me into the mindset of giving. Because I think our mindsets, they become automatic. If you pay attention to them and if you put intention into your life, it allows you to say what you want to be and what you want your mindset to be, and it makes it a little more of a choice. But it takes a long time to change that thought process.

You’ve had a lot of success, so I bet your fans would be surprised that you grapple with this sort of impostor syndrome.

A lot of [musicians], and I’m going to speak about myself in this, a lot of us feel like it actually gets worse the more successful you get. It’s a strange phenomenon. I’ve tried to figure out why that is, and I think that it comes from two sources. I feel like it partially comes from the fact that there’s a lot more people [paying attention] now. Like, when I wrote my first album, I was just a girl in a room, with a violin. Suddenly releasing my second, third, fourth album, every time there’s more people and I’m afraid I’m going to let them down or that maybe they are going to think, “Oh, she was a fluke. She doesn’t really have it.” So there’s a lot of fear of judgment, because there’s a lot more to lose.