Lines of cops in riot gear defend the house of the officer accused of killing George Floyd

Day 3 of protests outside the home of disgraced former Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin turned violent as cops in riot gear lined the streets keeping protesters at bay.

For most of the day there was a steady stream of about 150 protesters outside the former cop’s home.

Chauvin hasn’t been seen at the house since the story broke that he was the policeman who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes while arresting him, before the man died.

Cops stood guard putting out barricades outside the house as they watched over the crowd

After several minutes of shouting by protesters cops decided to call in reinforcements. About 75 cops arrived in riot and assault gear and guns

Protesters were in a tense stand off with police as protesters closed off traffic in front of the Chauvin residence

Protesters gathered at the Oakdale home believed to belong to Derek Chauvin

About 20 cops stood guard putting out barricades outside the house as they watched over the crowd but not before someone wrote on Chauvin’s garage door in red paint ‘Kill Pigs Cops.’

The protesters at first were for the most part civil, but very vocal shouting obscenities at the police and chanting F**K the police.

After several minutes of shouting by protesters cops decided to call in reinforcements. About 75 cops arrived in riot and assault gear and guns.

Around 100 gathered in Oakdale and they were met by a response of dozens of riot gear-clad officers who stood outside of Chauvin’s home

It was was a tense standoff between police and protesters of the third straight day

Protesters sat in the street with their arms in the air

Officers with guns stood watch at the home where disgraced former police officer Derek Chauvin lives

The police formed a line to keep the agitated crowd back from Chauvin’s house

One protester walked too close to the police and a cop shot a rubber bullet at the man, hitting him square in the groin causing him to fall to the ground.

Minutes later another Michael Kjnaas, 25, approached the police barricade and another shot a paint ball, also hitting him in the groin.

He dropped to the ground in pain. Several other protesters helped him get up and away from the police.

Derek Chauvin, 44, the officer filmed kneeling Floyd’s neck during his arrest, is a 19-year veteran of the force

George Floyd was filmed Monday begging the Minneapolis cop to stop and telling him he could not breathe before he lost consciousness and later died

One protester walked too close to the police and a cop shot a rubber bullet at the man, hitting him square in the groin

Police brandished riot batons as they faced off against protesters outside the former cop’s home

Conflict between demonstrators and police escalated across south Minneapolis on Thusday

On the third night of protests, participants gathered once again around Chauvin’s home

Kjnaas exclusively told DailyMail.com, ‘The cop hit me in the nuts. I was just stepping on the grass. I was 30 feet away from them.

‘They shot me in the d**k. I didn’t have anything in my hands. On a scale of one to 10 the pain is probably an 8. It was a good shot.’

Then about 10 minutes later a white man starting arguing with some protesters.

The man told the protesters he served in the war and he didn’t like Muslims. He then pushed a women and another protester.

A protester is seen lying on the ground amid confrontations with police outside the disgraced former cop’s home

Protesters had spray painted ‘kill pig cops’ on the officer’s garage

Dozens of protesters met Thursday outside the suburban Minnesota home

The police announced over a loud speaker that they were declaring the protest an unlawful assembly

The protester Rashid Alhuribi, 27, told DailyMail.com, ‘I have no idea why the guy pushed me, I was talking to him and I guess he just overloaded and exploded and pushed me for no reason.’

Police quickly took the guy away in plastic cuffs.

The police announced over a loud speaker that they were declaring the protest an unlawful assembly and told the crowd to leave, but they simply moved across the street.

By 7:30pm both sides appeared to have calmed down, protesters were on one side of the street with the police were on the other.

Protesters held up the sign that Floyd was heard to say during his arrest

A wall of police officers who set up security around Chauvin’s home

People descended on the home Thursday as protests over Floyd’s death entered the third day in Minneapolis

The four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd were fired Tuesday. They were named as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng.

Footage surfaced Monday showing white cop Derek Chauvin kneeling on the black man’s neck for eight minutes until he passed out and later died.

Authorities had claimed Floyd resisted arrest but new footage Wednesday cast fresh doubt on those claims, showing two cops forcibly removing him from his car and him appearing to comply with officers.

Mayor Jacob Frey had announced the firings on Twitter, saying: ‘This is the right call.’

Cops told the crowd to leave, but they simply moved across the street

White protesters also joined in solidarity with black protesters at the death of George Floyd

It has emerged that Chauvin has been involved in a series of other use-of-force incident

The morning after George Floyd protests erupted in violence and fires in Minneapolis, protesters began assembling at the residence of Derek Chauvin, the fired officer at the center of the Floyd death

Frey said he considers Floyd’s killing to be murder and had publicly called for Chauvin to face arrest.

‘I’m not a prosecutor, but let me be clear. The arresting officer killed someone,’ he told CBS Thursday. ‘He’d be alive today if he were white.’

‘The facts that I’ve seen, which are minimal, certainly lead me down the path that race was involved.’

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard to the city and state troopers have been called in as it braces for another night of violence.

It came as prosecutors warned Thursday there is ‘evidence that does not support criminal charges’ in the case.