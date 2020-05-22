media_play

‘Lines of negotiation’ still open between Australia and China: Deputy PM

Speaking of the introduction of new restrictions imposed on iron ore imports by China, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says Australians “have to be optimistic and confident about the future”.

From June 1, Chinese officials will inspect shipments of iron ore at the request of the importer or trader, replacing a system which saw custom officers conduct mandatory inspections.

According to Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, this new measure will allow China to streamline its custom clearance for iron ore products, saying the move is a sign Beijing is looking to re-open its markets.

This sentiment was echoed by the Deputy Prime Minister who said the “lines of negotiation” between Australia and china would remain open and he was confident Mr Birmingham would be “able to bring about a resolution”.

“We produce the very best thermal coal, the very best metallurgical coal, the very best iron ore and the very best agricultural produce in all the world”.

“We need to have those markets and we will do what we can through the diplomatic channels to ensure that we can continue to have those markets,” he told Sky News host Chris Smith”.

Image: News Corp Australia