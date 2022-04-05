Link NIN to SIM without Delay, FG to Citizens

The Federal Government has urged the Citizens to link their national identification number (NIN) with the SIM Card without further delays.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government approved an extension of the NIN-SIM linkage deadline to the 31st of March, 2022.

In preparation for the enforcement, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) urges citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the linkage.

To this end, the Minister has further directed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days, according to a statement jointly signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Mr. Kayode Adegoke, Head, Corporate Communications National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Prof Pantami also thanks all those who have completed their NIN-SIM linkage.

“On behalf of the Honourable Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, urge citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification within the next few days”, the statement reads.

