Lionel Messi predicts coronavirus lockdown will BENEFIT Barcelona when they return to LaLiga action

Lionel Messi admitted that ‘everything will be weird’ when LaLiga resumes after the coronavirus pandemic but insisted that he and his Barcelona team-mates will benefit from the enforced break.

The Barcelona captain has not played since scoring a late winner against Real Sociedad on March 7, with Spanish football suspended amid the outbreak leaving his side top of the table by two points, ahead of Real Madrid, with nine games to play.

Messi also offered his thoughts on how football could resume again safely and which players he believes could improve the Barcelona squad this summer.

Lionel Messi outlined is thoughts on the return of football after the coronavirus pandemic

Messi told Sport and Mundo Deportivo: ‘This break may end up benefiting us, but we are going to see if they can start the competitions and there we will get out of doubts, because we will check the level we have or can reach when we start.’

The Argentine also opened up on how he was keeping fit, revealing he is feeling ‘very well’ while isolating at home with his family in Catalonia and is enjoying the time with his family – even if confinement with his kids has been ‘very hard’ at times.

Barcelona’s players have begun individual training ahead of a planned return for LaLiga

Laliga have released strict medical guidelines to clubs and for Messi, he understands how ‘essential’ it is for authorities to take a hard-line.

‘The risk of contagion is everywhere, when you leave the house the risk is already there, therefore I think that you do not have to think about it much,’ he added.

‘But we also understand that it is it is essential to comply with the protocols and take the maximum measures of prevention.

‘Going back to training is a first step but we should not trust ourselves and we must continue taking all the necessary precautions and assume that we have to start playing the games when they arrive but behind closed doors.’

Barcelona are facing the prospect of needing to make big-money sales this summer having been one of the worst affected clubs financially in Spain from the coronavirus pandemic.

It is believed every player, aside from Messi, is available if a realistic offer is made by other clubs.

Messi backed fellow Argentinian Lautaro Martinez to be a success if moves to Catalonia

The idea in Barcelona is to sell players in a bid to raise enough money for a marquee signing, with interest in Neymar and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

When asked on his thoughts about the prospect of his Argentine compatriot joining him at the Nou Camp, he remained coy, although was quick to highlight Martinez’s strenghts.

‘I think he is a very complete forward,’ he said. ‘He is strong, he dribbles well, he has an eye for goal, he knows how to protect the ball .. But hey, we’ll have to see what finally happens to him and to other names.’