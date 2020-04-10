Lionel Messi slams fake news, calls Inter move, Ronaldinho bail help ‘lies’



Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona will end in 2021.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi denied rumours of him moving to Italian club Inter Milan and also mentioned that he had no role in former teammate Ronaldinho’s bail in Paraguay. The forward posted a story on Instagram on Thursday stating both the developments as ‘lies’.

Messi’s rift with the management has raised speculation of the Argentine leaving the club for free this summer despite his contract being active until 2021.

Meanwhile, former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho, who has shared the pitch with Messi during his stint at Barcelona, on Tuesday was granted house arrest after spending 32 days in prison on the charges of visiting Paraguay with fake passport.

This is the third time in 2020 that Messi has used social media to send a message.

Earlier in February, the Argentine got into an argument with Barcelona’s sporting director, Eric Abidal, when the Frenchman suggested that the players were responsible for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

Messi last week also criticised the board members for leaks which claimed the players were reluctant on wage cut in order to help the club alleviate the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

More chaos at Barcelona as six directors quit

Six directors of Barcelona have quit in the latest turmoil within the club hierarchy that fans and players increasingly frustrated at.

