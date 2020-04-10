Lionel Messi slams reports he paid Ronaldinho’s bail







Brazilian Ronaldinho was being held in prison in Paraguay after he was arrested, along with his brother Robert, for allegedly trying to enter the country with false documents. He and his brother were granted house arrest this week, with each man having paid a bond of $800,000.

Both men will remain in a hotel in the Paraguayan capital while they continue to be investigated.

Argentine TV channel TNT Sports had also said Messi would be moving to Serie A’s Inter Milan, a claim that the 32-year-old also denied in the same post on Instagram.

“Lie No.1” and “Lie No. 2,” he wrote over a screen-grab of both stories.

“What this same outlet said about Newell’s a few weeks ago was also false,” he said, referring to rumors he would be returning to his childhood club. “Thank goodness nobody believes them.” However, Messi’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks after public clashes with the club’s hierarchy. READ: Ronaldinho granted house arrest in Paraguay after ‘fake’ passports claims READ: What next for Lionel Messi after the Instagram post that rocked Barcelona? Back in February, the Argentine was incensed after sporting director and former teammate Eric Abidal accused some players of not giving their all to get former manager Ernesto Valverde sacked. As the public war of words forced club president Josep Bartomeu to request an emergency meeting with the pair, reports emerged in Spain that Messi has a clause in his contract — which runs out in 2021 — that allows him to leave Barcelona for free this summer, as long as he informs the club by May. Even the joint announcement from Barcelona’s players that Messi posted on the squad’s behalf that the team would be taking a 70% wage cut to help during the coronavirus pandemic contained a thinly-veiled attack on the club hierarchy. “It never ceases to surprise us that within the club there are people who want to put us in a bad light and try to pressure us to do something which we were always clear that we’d do,” it read. The club was plunged even deeper into crisis on Friday after reports emerged in Spain that six directors, including two vice-presidents, had informed Bartomeu of their joint decision to resign from the board over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. “We have reached this point by not being able to see a way of reversing the management of the club in the face of important challenges in the future and especially post-pandemic,” read the letter published in Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia





