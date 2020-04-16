Lionel Messi will finish his career at Barcelona, says manager Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien says he is sure Lionel Messi will ‘finish his career at the Camp Nou.’

The Barca captain, whose current contract expires next summer, has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, as disputes in the club hierarchy continue.

But Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde as manager in January, told Spanish broadcaster TV3 that he was certain the Argentine would remain a one-club man.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will not leave the club, according to his manager Quique Setien

Setien also added that he would prefer to win the LaLiga title on the pitch if possible

Speaking firstly about the current crisis at the club, Setien said: ‘These are normal things at big clubs. Perhaps the sad thing is that these crises are transmitted to the media.

‘It would be better to work in a quieter environment but things are like that.

‘I don’t think what has happened has made a player like Messi rethink whether or not to [stay with] the club. I am sure he will finish his career at Camp Nou.’

The war of words at Barcelona continues with former official Emili Rousaud hitting out at the state of the club under Josep Maria Bartomeu’s leadership.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is taking legal action against a former club official

Rousaud, along with five other officials, resigned from the board in protest at how president Bartomeu was running operations.

Barcelona also intend to take legal action against Rousaud, after his claim that somebody had been stealing money from the club. The club have strongly denied the allegations.

Former Real Betis boss Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde as manager three months ago

However, with the LaLiga season currently suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, Setien admits he would like to finish the domestic season, despite the fact his team are two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with nine games remaining.

‘I would like to be the champion by playing LaLiga, winning it on the pitch,’ he added.

‘I don’t know what will happen if we can’t finish it but I would not feel completely champion because of being in front of Real Madrid now. We were already there when I arrived.’