Lionel Richie Performs 'We Are the World' During 'American Idol' Finale with Past Contestants – Watch!





Lionel Richie is bringing one of his most iconic songs to American Idol!

The 70-year-old singer and Idol judge performed “We Are the World” during the finale on Sunday night (May 17).

Joining Lionel for the performance was the new Idol winner along with past contestants including Fantasia, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard, and Scotty McCreery.

Lionel originally wrote the song with Michael Jackson back in 1985, with proceeds going to the United Support Of Artists For Africa (USA For Africa) non-profit.

