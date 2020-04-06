Lionel Richie remembers his friend Kenny Rogers in ACM concert

During the “ACM Presents: Our Country” concert, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie paid tribute to the country music legend.

But it was Richie who had everyone reaching for the Kleenex when he sang their hit 1980 song, “Lady,” which Richie wrote.

“What started out to be a great collaboration between two guys, Kenny Rogers and myself, ended up giving me a surprise. Not only did we have a hit record, but I found one of the greatest friends I ever had in my whole life. The loss of him is tremendous on my heart,” said Richie.

“We lived so much life together, and tonight I want to celebrate his life. And I want to say to all of his fans: He enjoyed the ride. Let us celebrate his life, his legacy, and more importantly, the music. God bless you, Kenny. God bless your family. I love you very much.”