Liqvd Asia Wins 7 Awards at Digixx 2023, Bags the Social Media Agency of the Year

MUMBAI, India, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Liqvd Asia, a leading digital marketing agency, added a feather to its hat by winning 7 prestigious awards at the Digixx 2023 Awards held on April 12, 2023. The agency won 4 Gold, 2 silver, and 1 Bronze award, including the coveted Social Media Agency of the Year award. The awards reflect the agency’s dedication to providing outstanding digital marketing services to its clients.

Liqvd Asia’s excellence in creating innovative and effective social media campaigns won the agency the Gold award for the Social Media Agency of the Year. This award highlights the agency’s ability to deliver positive results for its clients. The agency also won Gold awards for the BFSI Services (Mutual Funds) campaign, Influencer Marketing Campaign for FMCG Personal Care Products, and Digital & Direct Marketing. Liqvd Asia clinched a Bronze award for the Best Use of Social Media (BFSI) and Silver awards for Promotional/Shopper Marketing and Email Marketing.

Liqvd Asia’s Business Head, Monish Sanghavi, expressing his gratitude for this achievement, said, “At Liqvd Asia, we constantly strive to deliver innovative and effective digital marketing solutions to our esteemed clients. Winning not one, not two, but a total of seven awards at the Digixx 2023 Awards, including the Social Media Agency of the Year award, is a remarkable validation of our efforts. It’s an absolute thrill to be recognized for our hard work and dedication. We are deeply grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their brand’s digital success and supporting us in pushing boundaries to achieve excellence in our work.”

The Head of Creative Services, Sunil Gangras, said, “We are thrilled and honored to receive this award, as it recognizes our agency’s unparalleled expertise in social media marketing, and our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients. It’s an incredibly proud moment for our entire team to receive this recognition, and we will continue to work diligently towards providing our clients with unmatched digital marketing solutions.”

Digixx Awards, organized by Adgully and MartechAsia, is a platform that recognizes and celebrates the best digital marketing campaigns, innovations, and talent in the industry. Liqvd Asia’s success at the Digixx 2023 Awards underscores the agency’s position as a leader in the digital marketing industry. With its focus on innovation, creativity, and excellence, Liqvd Asia is poised to continue delivering outstanding results for its clients in the years to come.

