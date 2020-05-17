Lisa Kudrow Addresses Lack of Diversity on ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow is addressing the criticism around the lack of diversity on Friends.

During a new interview, the 56-year-old actress who played Phoebe Buffay, was asked what changes would be made if the show had be shot in the current day and age.

“It would not be an all-white cast, for sure,” Lisa shared with the Times in the U.K. “But, to me, [Friends] should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong.”

Lisa added that for the ’90s, she thinks Friends was quite “progressive.”

“There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together,” Lisa explained. “We had surrogacy, too. It was, at the time, progressive.”

After all these years, Lisa thinks that Friends is still relevant to fans today.

“Yes, it’s a fun comedy, but it’s also about people connecting, and part of what appeals about it now is that young people have this unconscious nostalgia for personal connection,” Lisa said. “And not just right now during the pandemic, but before that.”

