Jimmys Post

Lisa Kudrow hilariously botches classic Beastie Boys song

Lisa Kudrow hilariously botches classic Beastie Boys song

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ben Stiller, and Adam Scott joined forces to conquer Celebrity Escape Room. The special was part of Red Nose Day, which raises money for children in need.

The hilarious Jack Black hosted the escape room and tormented the celebrities with puzzles while entertaining viewers. He made a point of repeatedly reminding viewers to donate to the charity. M&M’s also offered to donate $150,000 if the group was able to complete the challenge in 60 minutes or less.

While all the celebrities are great actors, they weren’t particularly good at solving puzzles. At one point Black teased, “Sure, they’re totally blowing this, but they’re totally blowing this for charity.”

Everyone in the group struggled in one way or another, but Lisa Kudrow was probably the most memorable with her struggle on the final challenge. They were tasked with singing the Beastie Boys hit “Fight for Your Right,” but unfortunately Kudrow did not own a license to ill.

Each actor had to sing a verse of the song, but just before Kudrow was supposed to sing, she muttered, “I don’t know this song.” This not only shocked her fellow celebrities, it also shocked fans at home.

Despite not knowing the lyrics, Kudrow rose to the occasion and owned the challenge, with lots of laughter along the way.

The group managed to finish the song, which allowed them to complete the escape room with six minutes to spare. Hopefully they raised a lot of money for children in need.

If you would like to make a donation or learn more about the charity, please visit RedNoseDay.org.

Watch as Ben Stiller remembers touching childhood story about Jerry Stiller’s generosity:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Source link

admin

Related News

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *