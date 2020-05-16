Lisa Kudrow Just Responded To Criticism About “Friends” Having An All-White Cast
“This show thought it was very progressive,” she told the Times.
Lisa Kudrow just gave an interview to the Times in the UK to promote her new Netflix series, Space Force — and in the conversation, she addressed a common criticism about the lack of diversity on the sitcom that made her famous, Friends.
It all started when Lisa was asked how Friends would be different if it were made in 2020.
“It would not be an all-white cast, for sure,” Lisa said.
She called the show a “time capsule” of the ’90s and early ’00s, and said she hopes people can view it in that light.
“But, to me, [Friends] should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong.”
Lisa went on to say that the show “thought it was very progressive” at the time.
“There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together,” she said. “We had surrogacy, too.”
“It was, at the time, progressive,” she emphasized.
Despite these diversity issues, Lisa explained why she thinks the show is still so relevant today:
Yes, it’s a fun comedy, but it’s also about people connecting, and part of what appeals about it now is that young people have this unconscious nostalgia for personal connection. And not just right now during the pandemic, but before that.
In another moment from the interview, Lisa shared what she thinks Phoebe Buffay and her husband, Mike, would be up to in quarantine right now.
“I feel like if they’d had kids, she would be militaristic about creating art,” she said. “So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects.”
You can check out Lisa Kudrow’s full interview with the Times here.
