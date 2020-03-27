Lisa Ling says blaming China for coronavirus outbreak ‘isn’t going to do us any good’

Lisa Ling returned to The View on Friday and stirred up a discussion with her thoughts on who the United States should be asking for help managing the coronavirus outbreak.

Ling slammed those who have publicly blamed China and instead called for a partnership.

“We could sit here and blame China until we’re blue in the face, but how is that going to help us right now?” asked Ling.

She continued, “If anything, we should be asking China for help. They have reported no new cases of coronavirus. We should be saying, ‘OK, how can you help us now because we are now the epicenter of the world.”

Ling has been openly critical of President Trump’s response to the outbreak on Twitter and his decision to call COVID-19 the “China Virus.”

Viewers of the episode took to Twitter with their thoughts on Ling’s suggestion of asking China for help, and not everyone agreed that it was a good idea:

But others applauded Ling for her calls for cooperation between the two countries:

