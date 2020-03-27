Lisa Ling says blaming China for coronavirus outbreak ‘isn’t going to do us any good’

Lisa Ling returned to The View on Friday and stirred up a discussion with her thoughts on who the United States should be asking for help managing the coronavirus outbreak.

Ling slammed those who have publicly blamed China and instead called for a partnership.

“We could sit here and blame China until we’re blue in the face, but how is that going to help us right now?” asked Ling.

She continued, “If anything, we should be asking China for help. They have reported no new cases of coronavirus. We should be saying, ‘OK, how can you help us now because we are now the epicenter of the world.”

Ling has been openly critical of President Trump’s response to the outbreak on Twitter and his decision to call COVID-19 the “China Virus.”

Viewers of the episode took to Twitter with their thoughts on Ling’s suggestion of asking China for help, and not everyone agreed that it was a good idea:

@lisaling are u nuts ? Ask China ? Do u seriously think they are being honest about no New cases ? Come on don’t b naïve — Keisha (@Keisha80519844) March 27, 2020

@lisaling it’s funny watching you say how can the USA not call China for help during this pandemic? Are you that blind? That country has screwed over the USA for decades. Wake up and stop trying to spread an agenda. — Keith Tuthill Jr (@Yotut2010) March 27, 2020

But others applauded Ling for her calls for cooperation between the two countries:

Thank you @lisaling for saying the truth. Trump knew and did nothing. Quit blaming China, he needs to place the blame on himself #TheView — Michelle #DemocratSavage (@MichelleSawye) March 27, 2020

We can blame China from now to kingdom come, but China is not responsible for The People of the US!

Trump is responsible for taking care of The People and he has not! This is his own mess! — 🗽Lila (@_1Lila_Blue) March 27, 2020

Watch Meghan McCain open up about her pregnancy after miscarriage:

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.