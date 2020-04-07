Lisa Vanderpump Shares ‘Inappropriate’ Video Of Her ‘Taking Care Of Myself’ & Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Lisa Vanderpump’s definition of self-care is very cheeky! The queen of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ filmed herself enjoying a good session of — well, you’ll see in the video.

Lisa Vanderpump, 59, is indulging in self-care during her quarantine! Instead of wearing a face mask or soaking in a bubble bath, though, the Vanderpump Rules star opted to pleasure herself. Well, not in the literal sense! Lisa filmed herself moaning…until the camera panned down to reveal the Bravo star exfoliating her feet, which sent fans into hysterics when Lisa uploaded the clip to Instagram on April 6. “Taking care of myself …,” Lisa cheekily captioned the video.

“Hot damn the queen of comedy👑😂❤️,” one fan wrote under the video, which fell right in line with the many other laughing emojis that filled Lisa’s comments section. Other fans were frankly shocked to see X-rated humor make it onto the classy Bravo star’s Instagram page! “Lol 😂 this is inappropriate yet soo funny,” one such follower wrote, while another commented, “This is hilarious 😆 but is this really you? Does not seem like something you would post?” Given that LVP’s last post celebrated Shenzhen’s ban of the “consumption of cats and dogs” — the very first city in China to do so — the video was a bit off-brand. Nevertheless, fans appreciated the content!

LVP uploaded the video on the very same day the taglines for the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were revealed! It was the first time in nine years that LVP’s own clever one-liner didn’t join the roundup of taglines, since she left the show ahead of Season 10’s premiere on April 15.

Even though Lisa won’t be in the latest season of RHOBH, her name is still very relevant! One fan couldn’t resist asking Kyle Richards if she recently spoke with her former co-star on the April 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live At Home. Kyle launched into a story about how she caught sight of Lisa at a restaurant — which led to a surprise reunion with LVP’s husband, Ken Todd, as well!