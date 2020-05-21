Jimmys Post

Lisa Wilkinson reveals her mother took 25 YEARS to approve of her marriage to Peter FitzSimons

Lisa Wilkinson reveals her mother took 25 YEARS to approve of her marriage to Peter FitzSimons

Talk about hard to please! Lisa Wilkinson reveals her mother took 25 YEARS to approve of her marriage to Peter FitzSimons

By Mary Mrad For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

She’s been married to her husband Peter FitzSimons for almost three decades.

But Lisa Wilkinson has revealed that it took her late mother Beryl, 25 years to approve of her marriage to the author and radio presenter.

Speaking to The Australian Women’s Weekly, the broadcast journalist, 60, said: ‘My mum was not a believer in Pete. It took many years. She thought we got married too quickly.’

Talk about hard to please! Lisa Wilkinson revealed her mother took 25 YEARS to approve of her marriage to Peter FitzSimons

‘She’s always acknowledged Pete’s extraordinary generosity towards her but a few times she told him she was unconvinced we were right for each other.’

The Project host went on to say that her husband was determined he would ‘win her mother over one day’.

Pete added: ‘I think by the time our 25th wedding anniversary she had really come to the conclusion that I was a stayer.’

Beryl lost her battle with cancer in 2018, at the age of 89.

'It took many years': The broadcast journalist said her 'mum was not a believer in Pete and she thought we got married too quickly'

‘It took many years’: The broadcast journalist said her ‘mum was not a believer in Pete and she thought we got married too quickly’

Lisa and Peter, a former rugby union player-turned-journalist, married in 1992, after nine months of dating.

The loved-up media couple share three children together: Jake, 25, Louis, 23 and Billi, 21.

In 2017, Lisa told Nine Honey’s podcast Super Mums, that the key to their marriage success was focusing on the things they liked about each other.

Family: Lisa and Peter married in 1992, after nine months of dating.  The loved-up media couple share three children together: Jake, 25, Louis, 23 and Billi, 21

Family: Lisa and Peter married in 1992, after nine months of dating.  The loved-up media couple share three children together: Jake, 25, Louis, 23 and Billi, 21

But the former Cleo editor admitted to occasionally losing her cool when one of Peter’s trademark red bandannas ruined her clothes in the wash.

‘You just work out the things you love about someone and you work out the things that absolutely give you the s**ts about someone … and you ignore those. You just have to,’ she said.

The couple now have an empty home with their three adult children all moved out, but the kids still visit Lisa and Peter regularly.

Advice: In 2017, Lisa told Nine Honey's podcast Super Mums, that the key to their marriage success was focusing on the things they liked about each other

Advice: In 2017, Lisa told Nine Honey’s podcast Super Mums, that the key to their marriage success was focusing on the things they liked about each other

Source link

admin

Related News

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *