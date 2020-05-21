Lisa Wilkinson reveals her mother took 25 YEARS to approve of her marriage to Peter FitzSimons

She’s been married to her husband Peter FitzSimons for almost three decades.

But Lisa Wilkinson has revealed that it took her late mother Beryl, 25 years to approve of her marriage to the author and radio presenter.

Speaking to The Australian Women’s Weekly, the broadcast journalist, 60, said: ‘My mum was not a believer in Pete. It took many years. She thought we got married too quickly.’

‘She’s always acknowledged Pete’s extraordinary generosity towards her but a few times she told him she was unconvinced we were right for each other.’

The Project host went on to say that her husband was determined he would ‘win her mother over one day’.

Pete added: ‘I think by the time our 25th wedding anniversary she had really come to the conclusion that I was a stayer.’

Beryl lost her battle with cancer in 2018, at the age of 89.

Lisa and Peter, a former rugby union player-turned-journalist, married in 1992, after nine months of dating.

The loved-up media couple share three children together: Jake, 25, Louis, 23 and Billi, 21.

In 2017, Lisa told Nine Honey’s podcast Super Mums, that the key to their marriage success was focusing on the things they liked about each other.

But the former Cleo editor admitted to occasionally losing her cool when one of Peter’s trademark red bandannas ruined her clothes in the wash.

‘You just work out the things you love about someone and you work out the things that absolutely give you the s**ts about someone … and you ignore those. You just have to,’ she said.

The couple now have an empty home with their three adult children all moved out, but the kids still visit Lisa and Peter regularly.