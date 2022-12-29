List of Smartphones that will Stop Working on WhatsApp from December 31st, 2022

Advertisements







WhatsApp has announced that it will end support for devices with older operating systems especially the likes of iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Huawei Ascend D, etc., from December 31, 2022.

According to the messaging App, users of iPhone 5, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5c, and other 45 Android phones of old smartphone models, will be sent an alert before it stops working.

WhatsApp said: “Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them.

These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

List of affected phones: The phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from January 1, 2023, include:

iPhone 5 iPhone 5c Archos 53 Platinum Grand S Flex ZTE Grand X Quad V987 ZTE HTC Desire 500 Huawei Ascend D Huawei Ascend D1 Huawei Ascend D2 Huawei Ascend G740 Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend P1 Quad XL Lenovo A820 LG Enact LG Lucid 2 LG Optimus 4X HD LG Optimus F3 LG Optimus F3Q LG Optimus F5 LG Optimus F6 LG Optimus F7 LG Optimus L2 II LG Optimus L3 II LG Optimus L3 II Dual LG Optimus L4 II LG Optimus L4 II Dual LG Optimus L5 LG Optimus L5 Dual LG Optimus L5 II LG Optimus L7 LG Optimus L7 II LG Optimus L7 II Dual LG Optimus Nitro HD Memo ZTE V956 Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 Samsung Galaxy Core Samsung Galaxy S2 Samsung Galaxy S3 mini Samsung Galaxy Trend II Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2 Sony Xperia Arc S Sony Xperia miro Sony Xperia Neo L Wiko Cink Five Wiko Darknight ZT



