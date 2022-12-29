 Posted in Latest News

List of Smartphones that will Stop Working on WhatsApp from December 31st, 2022

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has announced that it will end support for devices with older operating systems especially the likes of iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Huawei Ascend D, etc., from December 31, 2022.

According to the messaging App, users of iPhone 5, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5c, and other 45 Android phones of old smartphone models, will be sent an alert before it stops working.

WhatsApp said: “Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them.

These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

List of affected phones: The phones that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from January 1, 2023, include:

  1. iPhone 5
  2. iPhone 5c
  3. Archos 53 Platinum
  4. Grand S Flex ZTE
  5. Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
  6. HTC Desire 500
  7. Huawei Ascend D
  8. Huawei Ascend D1
  9. Huawei Ascend D2
  10. Huawei Ascend G740
  11. Huawei Ascend Mate
  12. Huawei Ascend P1
  13. Quad XL
  14. Lenovo A820
  15. LG Enact
  16. LG Lucid 2
  17. LG Optimus 4X HD
  18. LG Optimus F3
  19. LG Optimus F3Q
  20. LG Optimus F5
  21. LG Optimus F6
  22. LG Optimus F7
  23. LG Optimus L2 II
  24. LG Optimus L3 II
  25. LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  26. LG Optimus L4 II
  27. LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  28. LG Optimus L5
  29. LG Optimus L5 Dual
  30. LG Optimus L5 II
  31. LG Optimus L7
  32. LG Optimus L7 II
  33. LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  34. LG Optimus Nitro HD
  35. Memo ZTE V956
  36. Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  37. Samsung Galaxy Core
  38. Samsung Galaxy S2
  39. Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  40. Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  41. Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  42. Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  43. Sony Xperia Arc S
  44. Sony Xperia miro
  45. Sony Xperia Neo L
  46. Wiko Cink Five
  47. Wiko Darknight ZT

 

 

 


