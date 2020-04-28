Listen to the NEW voice of Big Brother: Reality show’s evil-sounding narrator roasts Jackie O

Big Brother fans were sent into a frenzy last week when Channel Seven released a cryptic trailer for the upcoming season.

And no doubt viewers will go into overdrive when they hear the new voice of Big Brother.

On The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, the evil-sounding narrator roasted the duo live on air and teased Jackie ‘O’ Henderson about her weight and love life.

After Big Brother told Kyle off for his ‘angry rants’ and told him to ‘put down the Bueno Bars’, he went on to to slam Jackie.

‘Jackie, are you ready for fun? Jackie does the diet start tomorrow?’ he asked.

‘Well…’ Jackie replied, before Big Brother interrupted with: ‘I’ve heard you say that before.’

Big Brother then asked her about rumours she was dating Dr. Chris Brown, telling her she needed to lay off the chocolate bars to impress him.

‘Jackie, Big Brother knows you aren’t dating Dr Chris Brown, but perhaps you can stop pretending the lizard under your bed is your new companion,’ he said.

‘Jackie, I saw you were up late at night again snacking. You know you’ll never get Dr Chris Brown if you keep going.’

Over the weekend, Seven released a teaser clip of Big Brother’s creepy voice saying: ‘I have been watching you, Australia. You see I never went away.

‘And now, I’m ready to play. Welcome to my brand new house.’

On Friday, the network unveiled a cryptic teaser trailer that sent fans into a frenzy.

In a new teaser trailer, flashes of neon lights are interspersed with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpses of the new Big Brother compound being monitored by high-tech cameras.

It ends with a message to viewers: ‘Keep watching’.

While the cryptic video did not reveal much, it whetted the appetite of fans, who rushed to respond that they couldn’t wait for the new season.

‘I’m so ready!’ wrote one eager fan on Twitter.

Another added: ‘The perfect escape from isolation… watching people in isolation!’

The reboot will air on Channel Seven in June and will be hosted by Sonia Kruger.