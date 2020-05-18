Listen up: Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re running out of things to do while sheltering-in-place—there are only so many surfaces that need cleaning, after all—why not have a listening party? Stay in and rock out to all your favorite music—especially since Amazon just slashed the price of Amazon Music Unlimited down to zero dollars, which sounds like music to our ears.

The deal

Right now, the music streaming service is free for the first three months for first-time subscribers—that’s a $30 savings. For absolutely nothing, you can enjoy all the music you can handle—over 50 million songs from artists like The Rolling Stones, Cheap Trick, Donovan, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, The Beach Boys…the list goes on and on. Sign up for the free trial here.

Note: The deal is only valid for Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not a member, sign up for free here.

How it works

Amazon Music Unlimited is available on all platforms: From iOS and Android smartphones and tablets to macOS and Windows 10 laptops. It also works with Echo and Alexa-enabled smart home devices, as well as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast, so you can listen through your big-screen TV too.

Thankfully, Amazon Music Unlimited is completely and blissfully ad-free. There’s nothing more buzz-killing than being interrupted by a commercial while you’re dancing in the dark to Bruce Springsteen. The music service features unlimited skips, too, so you can instantly jump to the next song if you’re not feeling the current one.

If you just want the free trial, you can cancel your subscription before the 90 days is up. If you decide to keep it going, Amazon Music Unlimited is only $10 per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited is easy to set up and go. And unlike Spotify and Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited also offers free, exclusive internet radio stations for the Echo and Echo Dot.

Shop it: Amazon Music Unlimited, Free for a three-month subscription (was $30), amazon.com

