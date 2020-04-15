Listen up: These 10 bestselling audiobooks are free right now on Audible
Since you’re home chillaxing in your PJs, it’s the perfect time to brush up on your reading. And if you need some new material, you’re in luck.
By signing up for a 30-day free trial at Audible, you’ll get access to a ton of bestsellers from authors like J.K. Rowling, Michael Crichton, and more. After the trial is over, plans start at just $15 a month.
Audiobooks are a great way to “read” while working out, organizing the closet, or mopping the floors. It’s multitasking at its best.
There are so many ways to use Audible. You can listen on your smartphone or tablet via the Apple iPhone or Android app, and stream on Windows 10, macOS laptops, and Google Chromebooks via the Amazon Cloud Player. It’s also available on Fire tablets, select Kindle e-readers, and Echo smart home devices. Check out a complete list of all compatible devices here.
And if you’re hunkering down all by your lonesome, you’re not alone! We rounded up 10 Audible bestsellers to keep you company. Scroll down, make a cup of tea, and read on.
Although released in 2007, this is the first time J.K. Rowling’s The Tales of Beedle the Bard is available as an audiobook. It features an all-star cast, including Warwick Davis, Jason Isaacs, and Jude Law. The storybook was mentioned in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, so if you need a new Harry Potter fix, this one’s for you.
Set in London in 1887, A Curious Beginning by Deanna Raybourn is a historical fiction mystery/romance novel that follows Veronica Speedwell, a young woman who is free to travel the world and pursue her scientific ambitions after her spinster aunt passes away. Throughout her journey, Veronica finds adventure, excitement, and romance.
Awarded Amazon’s Best Novel of 2017, Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere follows Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, two vastly different women in Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the late ‘90s. The story is told in flashbacks, and explores motherhood, race, class differences, and more. It was recently adapted into a Hulu Original with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the lead roles.
Released in 1987 from science fiction writer Michael Crichton, Sphere was originally envisioned as a companion piece to his The Andromeda Strain—but the author later expanded the story into a novel instead. The thriller follows a group of scientists sent to the ocean floor to investigate a mysterious alien spacecraft—and everything is not as it appears.
Reese Weatherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Book Club pick for April, Untamed is Glennon Doyle’s memoir about navigating motherhood and divorce—and listening to your own voice rather than caving to other’s expectations.
“This book made me feel more seen than anything that I have ever heard or read (typing that just gave me shivers),” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “The reassurance that there is nothing wrong with me for being an empath and feeling life so deeply was a turning point for me.”
Topping the New York Times best seller list for 30 consecutive weeks, Where The Crawdads Sings is author and zoologist Delia Owen’s debut novel.
Two stories slowly intersect as the story unfolds. You’ll meet Kya, a young girl who grew up in the marsh of North Carolina during the ‘50s and ‘60s, while learning about the murder investigation of Chase Andrews, a local celebrity in a fictional coastal town.
Written by Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL and current member of the US House of Representatives, Fortitude: American Resilience in the Era of Outrage is both a memoir about the author’s third tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2012 and a political doctrine about how America must “lighten up and toughen up.”
Published in 2016, Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life is a no-nonsense guide to confidence and success. Author and personal development speaker Gary John Bishop offers up seven daily assertions to, you guessed it, unfu*k yourself.
An Oprah’s Book Club pick, The Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family examines the Galvin Family, a household with 12 children born between 1945 to 1965. During the ‘70s, six of the 10 boys were diagnosed as schizophrenic. The book chronicles the family’s life as the National Institute of Mental Health investigates.
Half memoir and half self-help, Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds follows author David Goggins as he overcomes poverty, abuse, and obesity to become a U.S. Armed Forces icon. In fact, Goggins is the only person in U.S. history to complete Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Air Force Tactical Air Controller training.
The audiobook includes an annotated edition with two hours of bonus content exclusive to Audible.
