Listen you fat p****: Shane Warne recalls brutal sledge from Nasser Hussain

The art of sledging is followed in cricket for a long time despite it being termed as the gentleman’s game. In a team sport that is centered around individual battles, it is no surprise that things occasionally get a bit heated.

Australian legend Shane Warne was renowned for his verbal volleys on the field but there was a time when the tables were turned on him. The former Aussie leg-spinner, in a recent podcast on Sky Sports, recalled a brutal sledge he copped from England captain Nasser Hussain during Australia’s memorable ODI victory against England at the SCG in February 1999.

The Kangaroos were defending a target of 233 and were staring at defeat with the Englishmen requiring 35 runs with seven wickets in hand.

However, the match turned on its head when Warne tempted Hussain into playing a false slog only for wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist to complete a simple stumping.

But there was a hilarious sequence of events leading up to the dismissal. Here is how it happened-

“Steve Waugh was injured, and I was vice-captain. Nasser was captain for England,” Warne explained.

“We were playing a one-dayer in Sydney, and England were cruising. It got to basically ten overs to go, and England needed around 50 to win with seven wickets in hand.

“I thought the only way we are going to win this game is if we take a wicket. So I’m going to bring myself and McGrath back, and I’m going to start sledging Nass to see if I can upset him, and then I’ll come on the other end straight away.

“I started getting into him saying ‘I know you’re going to stuff this up. I know you’re going to get out. Don’t let your team down this time’.

“So I come onto bowl, bowl the first couple, and suddenly you see Nass just run down. He wanted to hit me for 12 – not six – he wanted 12.

“But he missed and got out, stumped.

“When I started having a go at Nass he turned to me and said, ‘Listen you fat p****, you’re not going to captain ever again so make the most of this one!”

Shockingly, from 198/4, England collapse to 222 all out and lost the match by 10 runs. Hussain was the top scorer with 58 (98 balls).

