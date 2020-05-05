Listening During a Pandemic

By using her father’s music as a jumping off point years ago, Ms. Anderson was, without realizing it, employing a tactic known as “third things.” The term was coined by the Quaker educator and author Parker Palmer and refers to things external to the two people talking, which can serve as springboards for connection. It has to do with the fact that people tend to be more comfortable backing into disclosure. The poet Donald Hall described how third things were the linchpins of his 23-year marriage to the poet Jane Kenyon. “We did not spend our days gazing into each other’s eyes,” he wrote, “We did that gazing when we made love or when one of us was in trouble, but most of the time our gazes met and entwined as they looked at a third thing.”