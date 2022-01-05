Liteboxer Enters the Metaverse with the Launch of its Immersive Fitness Experience at CES 2022: Liteboxer VR for Meta Quest 2

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Liteboxer –the at-home fitness company that combines patented hardware, game dynamics, hit music, and expert training to create the world’s most immersive workouts–today announced its entrance into the metaverse with Liteboxer VR at CES 2022. The maiden VR fitness experience will be available on Quest 2, featuring real in-app expert trainers with new workouts daily. Liteboxer VR will also offer motivation-based competition and an extensive music library in partnership with Universal Music Group, bringing music that ranges from Lady Gaga to YG into the virtual ring.

The First VR Experience Created by Fitness Experts

Unlike other VR fitness offerings, Liteboxer VR is built to be fitness-first and champion a sports-at-home experience. With Liteboxer VR, users are immersed in real trainer-led workouts that cross the boundary of motivation into actual coaching and interaction. Instead of an exergaming video game, Liteboxer VR is a full workout experience that is built to fit into a gaming format, not the other way around.

Amp Up the Adrenaline with Head-to-Head Competition

Liteboxer VR will feature leaderboards and the ability to compete in direct challenges with friends, family or fellow Liteboxers around the world, making every workout feel like the main event. Users can initiate challenges and alert fellow Liteboxer VR users via Quest 2 that they’re invited to duke it out within the metaverse, and also keep track of their performance with in-app leaderboards and personal stats. Those who wish to share their victories across social media can do so with an option to publish and share results.

eSports With All the Sweat, but No Sweaty Controller

Using its precise hand-tracking software–a first for fitness virtual reality–Liteboxer VR offers a controllerless experience, enabling users to square off in challenges with or without the additional hardware. Offering a controller-free workout, Liteboxer is launching the next generation of VR fitness today, equipping its users to enjoy an intense workout experience without the traditional need to grip bulky hardware.

Craft a Playlist Suitable for Champions

Liteboxer VR’s vast music library will be refreshed daily, touting motivational Punch Tracks that push users to land blows to choreographed hit music. Contrasting its fitness app predecessors, Liteboxer VR has an added layer of curation, enabling its users to personalize a playlist song-by-song that gets their fists moving and heart pumping. Users who want to challenge their friends to the latest track by Billie Eilish or The Weeknd, or throw it back with a song by Bon Jovi, can simply select the song, send a challenge, then kick off the competition. For those who want a quick workout between meetings or before starting their day, Liteboxer VR offers quick play tracks for a one-off workout session that lasts as long as the user needs it to before throwing in the towel.

“We’re thrilled to bring Liteboxer VR to market, blazing a trail for the VR fitness revolution and expanding access to first-class fitness that looks to the next wave of fit-tech innovation,” said Jeff Morin, CEO and Co-founder of Liteboxer. “The dawn of the metaverse points to a demand for a deeper sense of connectivity. Virtual reality workouts connect people in a way that’s more meaningful than a 2D screen on a tablet, phone or computer. With just a VR headset and your will to win, anyone can now workout anywhere in the world with the best trainers, tracks and fitness technology.”

Liteboxer VR will be available for purchase by consumers on the Quest Store beginning March 3rd, 2022, enabling users to step into the ring for a full sensory fitness experience that evokes an emotional response formerly unique to sports. Regularly priced at $18.99/month (7 Day Free Trial) for first-time Liteboxers, Liteboxer VR will be free for those who already own Liteboxer’s innovative Floor Stand or Wall Mount models and subscribe to Liteboxer’s membership program.

Liteboxer will be an exhibitor at CES 2022 from January 5th-8th, 2022 (booth: #54111, Sports Technology), located in Tech West at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-C. The at-home fitness company will be displaying all of its current models, including the Floor Stand, Wall Mount and newly launched VR offering, each available for demos. For more information on Liteboxer and its new VR at-home fitness offering, visit liteboxer.com .

About Liteboxer

Launched in 2020, Liteboxer combines patented hardware, hit music, game dynamics, and expert training to create the world’s most immersive workouts. Liteboxer is designed to make high intensity workouts as fun as playing a video game, all while building cardio, strength, and mental acuity. For more information, visit liteboxer.com .

